There Arcade Quest mode Of Tekken 8 was shown in action by IGN, with a gameplay videos lasting approximately sixteen minutes in which the characters and mechanics of this particular feature are introduced.

We basically take control of a avatar who travels with his friends in search of arcades where he can face new challenges with Tekken 8, possibly earning rewards in the form of cosmetic items for customization.

Postponed because it had the same release date as Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8 seems to have been inspired by the Capcom fighting game to create a alternative mode compared to traditional ones.