Jin Kazama is the protagonist of the new trailer of the gameplay Of Tekken 8published by Bandai Namco to present the various characters that will be part of the roster of the new chapter, to be released in 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

After the trailer dedicated to Kazuya Mishima, here is a series of sequences with his son Jin, who fights using his usual disruptive style and exploits the demonic power to crush his opponents, in this case his father Kazuya.

In fact Jin and Kazuya are the two faces of the new chapter, present since the debut trailer of Tekken 8, and the feeling is that theirs will be a showdown, which the developers will not fail to tell in the context of a campaign which promises to be sensational.

Moreover the video it also confirms the extremely aggressive approach of the combat system, which will reward the most violent and direct fighting styles to create a different experience from the usual, more brutal and extreme.