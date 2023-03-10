Bandai Namco released a new one today gameplay trailers Of Tekken 8 starring Paul Phoenixconfirming his presence in the fighting game roster and giving us a taste of his skills.

Paul returns in this iteration with his classic Judo-based hybrid fighting style, which also includes power punches and charge attacks of various kinds as you can see in the video below.

Paul Phoenix has been on the Tekken roster since the first chapter. He is an aggressive and full of himself American who loves martial arts, to such an extent that he adopts a hybrid style based on Judo as mentioned above. He sees Kazuya Mishima as his rival, even if it’s a one-sided feeling. In Tekken 8 we see him sporting a biker look, with his hair down instead of his iconic mohawk.

Tekken 8 is currently in development for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC with the launch expected to take place during 2023 or at the latest by March 31, 2024. If you want to know more about the fighting game we suggest you read, if still you didn’t, our special with all the details that emerged on the gameplay from the Tekken World Tour.

In addition to Paul Phoenix, the cast of Tekken 8 will also include Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Nina Williams and Jun Kazama.