Bandai Namco has released a new gameplay trailers Of Tekken 8 dedicated to the fighters included in the roster of his fighting game. This time it’s the turn of Lin Xiaoyu.

As we can see, the video offers us a taste of the fighting style of this exuberant fighter who is based on the Chinese martial arts Hakke-Sho and Hika-Ken.

Ling Xiaoyu made her debut in Tekken 3 way back in 1997 and since then she has appeared in practically every game in Bandai Namco’s fighting game series and is also the protagonist of the film Tekken: Blood Vengeance together with Alisa Sosconovitch. Initially her goal is to win enough money in “The King of Iron Fist Tournament” to build her own custom playground, but later she takes an interest in the rowdy Mishima family and especially Jin Kazama.

We remind you that Tekken 8 is currently in development for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC with the launch scheduled for 2023 or by the end of March 2024 at the latest. Previously Bandai Namco also presented trailers for Jun Kazama, Jack-8 and Lars Alexandersson.