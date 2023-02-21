Bandai Namco today released a new gameplay trailers Of Tekken 8 starring one of the historical and most appreciated wrestlers of the series: Kazuya Mishima. You can view the video through the player within this news.

The video allows you to see Kazya’s new look and a taste of his fighting style, on paper rather rigorous than that of the previous iterations of the series, which mixes rapid combos of punches and kicks with deadly and brutal blows in demonic form.

Kazuya is basically the protagonist of the first chapter of the 1994 fighting saga and has appeared in all subsequent games except Tekken 3, becoming a sort of antagonist like the hated father Heihachi Mishima.

At the beginning of the month we also saw the gameplay trailer dedicated to Nina Williams, released on the occasion of the Tekken World Tour, which revealed a lot of information about Tekken 8 and the changes to the gameplay made by Katsuhiro Harada’s team.

We remind you that Tekken 8 is currently in development for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, with the launch expected to take place during 2023 or by March 31, 2024 at the latest, as confirmed by Bandai Namco in the latest meeting with its shareholders.