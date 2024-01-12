As we get closer to the launch of Tekken 8Bandai Namco is releasing new gameplay trailer dedicated to the various fighters on the fighting game roster. This time it's the turn of Alisa Boscanovitchthe graceful and bizarre combat android with pink hair and a detachable head.

Appearing for the first time in Tekken 6 in 2007, she is now a permanent presence in the cast of Bandai Namco's fighting game. As we can see in the footage of her, her fighting style includes rapid movements using her wings to glide and attacks with electric saws. In particular, we can see her conclude the battle against Jack-8 by breaking off her head and kicking it at her opponent with a power throw worthy of Holly & Benji.