The PlayStation YouTube channel has released a new trailer for Tekken 8 which presents the features of the PS5 version which allow “immerse yourself in a next-gen experience“.

As we can see, we find almost all the standard equipment, therefore 4K resolution and framerate at 60 fps, instant loading times thanks to the SSD mounted on the console and support for PS5's 3D Audio. The support for adaptive triggers and the haptic feedback of the PS5 is just missing, but in a fighting game these are not particularly appreciated or essential features.

For the rest, the film offers us a mix of spectacular gameplay sequences and lots of blind beatings, which is always a pleasure. If that's not enough for you, just a few hours ago Bandai Namco released a live action trailer for Tekken 8.