Users who will participate in theEVO Japan in the competition reserved for Tekken 7 they will be able to try an exclusive closed trials Of Tekken 8: this was announced by the historic producer of the Bandai Namco series, Katsuhiro Harada.

A few hours after the new information on Tekken 8 coming from the Tekken World Tour, Harada certainly gave fans of the saga an excellent reason to visit Japan during the event, explaining that what will be made available will in all respects a alpha version of the game.

The Japanese producer said that the reasons that prompted the development team to opt for a solution of this type reside in the possibility of having a ideal environment in terms of accuracy and responsiveness.

However Harada has obviously not ruled out the arrival of traditional ones online tests for Tekken 8: it will simply be discussed when the project reaches the beta phase of production, therefore in some time.

Also as part of the current international tour, Bandai Namco announced the return of Nina Williams and the introduction of new gameplay mechanics with two videos.