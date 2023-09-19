BANDAI NAMCO Europe announced that a conference will be held during the month of October Closed Beta Test for the highly anticipated TEKKEN 8. The test will be held from 20 to 23 October and will allow us to try some of the online mode of the gameallowing us to challenge players from all over the world in cross-platform battles.

In order to participate in the beta test we will have to sign up via official site selecting which platform we would like to participate on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series or PC. Registration will end on October 11th, and selected players will receive a confirmation email with the code to download the beta build starting October 18th.

During the Closed Beta Test we will be able to use 19 charactersnamely: Jin, Kazuya, Jun, Paul, Law, King, Lars, Jack-8, Xiaoyu, Nina, Leroy, Lili, Asuka, Hwoarang, Bryan, Claudio, Azucena, Raven and Feng.

We leave you now with a trailer for the Beta, under which you can find further details thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

TEKKEN 8 prepares for the next battle with a Closed Beta Test coming in October TEKKEN 8 will give players the chance to help make this installment the best in the series: a Closed Beta Test (CBT) of the game will begin on October 20th and will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Registrations will be open on: https://beta.bandainamcoent.eu/cb/tekken-8-closed-beta-test The CBT of TEKKEN 8 will allow players to test competitive matches online with cross-platform matchmaking, raising the level of competition by having them match with others regardless of where they are playing. They will also be able to experience the TEKKEN Fighting Lounge, a lobby where players can interact with each other and access new features and modes. In the lounge, you can create personalized Avatars, communicate with other players via chat and emotes, organize matchmaking and have fun with the deep customization and variety of game modes, through 4 distinct areas called Battle Area, Customization Shop, TEKKEN DOJO and Beach Area. The lounge will also see the return of Tekken Ball, the beloved mini-game that first appeared in TEKKEN 3, where epic battles are fought on beach volleyball courts. The CBT of TEKKEN 8 will allow testers to try the features of the Battle Area and the Customization Shop, while the Tekken Ball will not be available. More features from the “TEKKEN Fight Lounge” will be announced soon. The CBT will have 19 characters. Jin, Kazuya, Jun, Paul, Law, King, Lars, Jack-8, Xiaoyu, Nina, Leroy, Lili, Asuka, Hwoarang, Bryan, Claudio will return for this beta, while Azucena, Raven and the new announcement Feng they will be playable. There will also be several environments that highlight the game’s many dynamic details, which some players may recognize from the many trailers released so far. These include Urban Square (night), Yakushima, Rebel Hangar, Sanctum, Arena, and Ortiz Farm, a new stage that was added by the Closed Network Test. Check out the new trailer for TEKKEN 8 showing the newly revealed character, Feng: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-fWYJY7Be6w An Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation®Plus subscription is not required to participate. Furthermore, Players who took part in the July 2023 Closed Network Test and downloaded the build will be able to play the Closed Beta Test after an update. Beta Test dates and further details: October 11 at 09:00 am CEST – Registration ends.

October 18 at 09:00 am CEST – Selected testers will receive notification and code to redeem.

October 20 at 10:00 am CEST – Closed Beta Testing begins.

October 21st from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm CEST – Suspension of the Closed Beta Test for server maintenance.

October 23 at 09:00 am CEST – Closed Beta Testing ends. For more information on the Closed Beta Test, including FAQs and required PC specifications, visit https://beta.bandainamcoent.eu/cb/tekken-8-closed-beta-test Developed on Unreal Engine 5 by Bandai Namco Studios, TEKKEN 8 promises to be the biggest step forward for the franchise. The game features stunning graphics including fully remodeled characters and dynamic environments. It also introduces a new “aggressive” combat system that keeps the action at a high level by rewarding players who stay on the attack. TEKKEN 8 will be available January 26, 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Official site: https://www.bandainamcoent.eu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoIT

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoIT

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bandainamcoit/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bandainamcoit

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Europe