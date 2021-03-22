Tekken 7’s next DLC character is Lidia Sobieska, who in the Tekken universe is the Polish prime minister.

“After the #Tekken Force arrived into parts of Poland, the Polish citizens cried out for a stronger leader and Lidia answered that call!” reads the official blurb. The gameplay trailer is below:

Lidia launches on 23rd March on all platforms, and is joined by the new Island Paradise stage.

She’s part of Tekken 7’s fourth season pass, which kicked off in November with the release of Kunimitsu. Bandai Namco has yet to say whether there will be a season five.