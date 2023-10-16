We have seen it often protests against climate change at government headquarters, in museums and on busy streets, but this is the first time we’ve reported on a protest… during an eSports tournament.

This happened a few hours ago in England, during a minor Tekken 7 tournament: during the final, three activists went on stage and daubed paint on the players’ screens and the big screen behind them.

Amid boos from the public, the three activists were removed by the police and arrested on charges of damaging other people’s property: the group they belong to, Just Stop Oilclaims the values ​​of his protest through his social pages.

But why during this video game tournament? Because the major sponsor of the event hosting the tournament, EGX, is the Barclays Bank which, according to what the activist group reports, is a company actively involved in the fossil fuel market.

“Video games allow us to escape into new and exciting dimensions, but real-world physics is about to cause the deaths of billions of people” “Players cooperate to win, and we need these skills to survive. Everyone must step up and join the civil resistance against new oil and gas, because this is not a game. Let’s unite to make this world safe, so we can explore cyber worlds again.”

These are the words with which the group wanted to explain the motivations behind the gesture.