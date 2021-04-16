Tekken 7 has sold more than seven million copies, Bandai Namco has announced.

The fighting game launched on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in June 2017, although it was available in arcades before that.

Since then, Tekken 7 has seen a number of DLC characters released as part of seasons. Guest characters include Geese Howard from Fatal Fury, Noctis Lucis Caelum from Final Fantasy 15, and Negan from The Walking Dead.

Most recently, Lidia Sobieska, the fictional prime minister of Poland, was added as a brand new character. Lidia rounded out Tekken 7’s fourth season pass, which kicked off in November with the release of Kunimitsu.

Bandai Namco has yet to say whether there will be a season five.

#TEKKEN 7 has reached another milestone with over 7 MILLION sales worldwide! Thank you to all of our fans for their continued support, now get ready for the next battle! pic.twitter.com/icOx7E1vJa – TEKKEN (@TEKKEN) April 16, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Given the success of Tekken 7, I expect there’s a team somewhere deep within the bowels of Bandai Namco beavering away at Tekken 8.