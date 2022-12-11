Katsuhiro Harada announced on Twitter that Tekken 7 he totaled sales for over 10 million copieswhile the series in its entirety has reached quota 54 million copies: a really important result for Bandai Namco’s fighting game.

A few days after the gameplay trailer of Tekken 8 at The Game Awards 2022, the previous episode of the franchise therefore continues to grind numbers, and if the milestone of 9 million copies already represented a record for the brand, 10 million is something sensational .

“Tekken 7 has reached over 10 million copies sold, while the series has sold over 54 million copies,” wrote Harada in his post, then addressing the fans, as per tradition, to tell them “Thanks for the your continued support!”

Although everyone was waiting for an announcement right at The Game Awards 2022, the next chapter in the series still doesn’t have one exit datebut let’s imagine that at this point it won’t be long before Bandai Namco makes it official.