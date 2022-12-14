tekken 7 It belongs to the franchise developed and distributed by Bandai Namco and on this occasion it surprises with its popularity. The Twitter account of the producer of the series reported that 10 million copies have already been sold, thus surpassing all previous sales.

Through Katsuhiro Harada’s Twitter account it was revealed that Tekken 7, the popular fighting game, has sold more than 10 million copies. This would be approximately 20% of the total sales of the entire series.

tekken 7 It launched in 2015 and in the first half it sold around 1 million units. But, by this time, the title sold 9 million copies.

“TEKKEN7” had achieved Over 10 million sales.

and Recorded Over 54 million copies sales for the series.

Thank you for your continued support! 「鉄拳７」の実販売数が1000万本を突破しました(シリーズ累計は5400万本超)、皆様に感謝いしたし.#TEKKEN #TEKKEN7 #鉄拳 pic.twitter.com/qxJlHl0Uk0 — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) December 11, 2022

More about Tekken 7

The video game had a special edition in 2021. This includes the base game plus the content of four season passes. However, there are still additional pass updates.

For example, patch 5.10 —which is the next of tekken 7 — will include changes in quality of life. This implies a new mode of transmission that makes the online identification of others private, showing only the name of the character.

Source: Bandai Namco

what will it be about tekken 8?

The first trailer was shown at State of Play in September 2022. The second trailer was later released at The Game Awards.

It seems that Jin Kazama will fight against Kazuya Mishima, his father and even his mother will appear. So we could have a family drama vertebra full of dark secrets.

There is no official release date yet for tekken 8but at least there are already two trailers, which could mean that it is closer than we think.

And you, do you think tekken 7 justify millionaire sales?