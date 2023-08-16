There Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee released the rating for two upcoming classics of past generations in PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It’s about TEKKEN 6 And SoulCalibur: Broken Destinytwo fighting games branded BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment exited respectively on Playstation 3/Xbox 360 And PlayStation Portable.

It is likely that the two titles will soon be included in the classic catalog of subscribers to the service Playstation Plus Premium.

Source: Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee Street Gematsu