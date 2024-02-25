A few days after the announcement of the two million copies sold for Tekken 8, the producer wanted to talk about how things have changed in recent years and how spontaneous the creative processes could be.

“Back then we developed software saying we would put whatever we wanted on disk,” Harada wrote. “ We didn't have a plan from the beginning but rather we worked on the game as ideas came to us.”

Coinciding with the nineteenth anniversary of the launch of Tekken 5 the historic producer of the series, Katsuhiro Harada revealed some interesting ones on Twitter backstory related to game development.

Changes in progress

“From the beginning we decided to include Starblade as an extra, but the Devil Within mode and the arcade emulations of Tekken, Tekken 2 and Tekken 3 were developed on the spot.

At the time, no one blamed us for this way of proceeding, after all we were all immature.”

“Porting and development were happening at a much faster pace and with much lower production costs (for us and others) than today. Now it's completely different: Everything has become huge, costs have skyrocketed and it takes a lot more time.”

“As gaming has become a major industry, different stakeholders have emerged. There are more and more people who brand themselves as belonging to the gaming industry and executives who are not creatorsthey don't even have development experience and don't directly address community opinions.”

“When I think about it, it seems like every year there are more and more people who, when I try to realize an idea, tell me, 'Don't just do it for an idea or a passion.' I have done many things with an ideaand that's why we have the foundation today, but I think people who don't have experience as creators don't understand that.”

“That's how mature this industry has become. However, no matter how well-planned and intelligent projects we may have, no one can guarantee that the game will be a success until the end. That's the only thing that hasn't changed much!”