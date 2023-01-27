Tekir | Preliminary investigation: Kulmuni’s assistant arranged communication services, even though he was warned about the procurement limit

Tekir offered communication services for tens of thousands of euros, but the charge only concerns the amount of just under 14,000 euros.

Central politician Katri Kulmunin former assistant Kari Jääskeläinää was already reminded in the summer of 2019 about the government’s limit on minor procurement, but despite this, Jääskeläinen ended up arranging services from the communications agency Tekir beyond that.

The matter will be clarified, among other things, in the preliminary investigation into Jääskeläinen’s activities, which became public on Friday.

Jääskeläinen has been a long-term background influencer for the center, who is currently accused of fraud and breach of duty. The reason is that, according to the prosecutor, he has misled the Ministry of Finance about 13,700 euros worth of communication services, during which the former finance minister and former chairman of the center Kulmuni practiced, among other things, a speech to the center’s party meeting.

Kulmuni resigned as finance minister because of the mess.

Iceman denies in his written response to the indictment that he committed a crime or that he knew that the Ministry of Finance’s money was used to practice something other than communication related to ministerial work.

Equally interesting, however, is how communication training ended up being ordered beyond the limit defined by the Government. At the time the original contract was concluded, Kulmuni was Minister of Economic Affairs, and based on the preliminary investigation, the officials reminded Jääskelainen of the 20,000 euro procurement limit for minor direct procurements instructed by the ministry before concluding the contract.

A consultation worth 13,600 euros had been agreed with Tekir, but already in September 2019 the amount ordered exceeded the 20,000 euro limit. No upper limit had been defined with Tekir for orders exceeding the original contract.

Preliminary investigation based on that, Jääskeläinen played a significant role in the whole. Him, Kulmuni and Tekirin Harri Saukkomaa met in Kulmuni’s office for the first time on July 26, 2019, when Kulmuni was still Minister of Economic Affairs Antti Rinne (sd) in the board.

Saukkomaa is an expert in reputation management and demanding communication and the founder of Tekir. The meeting played an important role in deciding that Tekir will design a training package suitable for Kulmuni’s demanding communication situations.

On August 5, Jääskeläinen delivered to the then Director of Communications of the Ministry of Labor and Economy Mikko to Koivumaa a memorandum proposing a framework agreement with Tekiri. In the e-mail exchange, Koivumaa and the administrative adviser Kari Klemm however, they reminded of the already existing framework agreements and called for precision in the procurement instructions to avoid difficulties.

Based on this discussion, the model eventually became a small contract with a limited amount. Klemm also reminded Jääskeläinen that the government’s limit for minor purchases is 20,000 euros without VAT.

In September, the training ordered from Tekir exceeded that limit.

Preliminary investigation based on this, Tekir also had time to hold the training even before the Ministry of Labor and Economy had an offer or a contract for consulting. Training took place once at the end of July 2019 and consulting once at the beginning of August. On the last occasion, Kulmuni was not present or even aware of the consultation based on the report of the Ministry of Labor and Economy.

During the fall, Tekir held four more consultations without Kulmuni.

The police asked Harri Saukkomaa during the preliminary investigation how rare it is to give a consultation without the person participating in it.

“This is not uncommon. We have provided consultations on behalf of the client to persons authorized by him also for other clients,” said Saukkomaa.

However, based on the report of the Ministry of Labor and the Economy, Kulmuni did not know about consultations where he was not present. According to the ministry’s report, Jääskeläinen was both a customer and a person present on those occasions.

Tekir also gave Kulmuni training, for which the bill went to the Ministry of Finance. This also happened in the beginning without an agreement signed with the Ministry of Finance.

The police asked Saukkomaa whether it is usual to give Tekiri training without a valid contract.

“We do not provide paid coaching for any customer without a valid contract,” Saukkomaa replied.

He said he assumed that Jääskeläinen had the proper authority to make the orders.

From Tekir the service was ordered for a total of tens of thousands of euros, but despite this, the charge only concerns about 13,700 euros.

The reason is that the government’s own limit on small purchases has not been the basis of the accusation. Instead, the amount of the charge is determined by whether, according to the prosecutor, the ministry was mistaken in the content of the training.

The police cannot conduct a preliminary investigation of the minister without the initiative of the parliament or the highest legality supervisors.

