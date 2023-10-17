Tekashi 6ix9ine is in the eye of the storm after he was arrested in the province of Samaná, Dominican Republic, by law enforcement. According to the controversial artist’s lawyer, his client would have surrendered voluntarily, as stated in a post shared by the program. ‘The fat and the skinny’.

Tekashi was arrested. Photo: Instagram

Why was Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested?

Daniel Hernandez He had a warrant for his arrest after he was accused of physically attack to some music producers from Diamond The Mafia that, apparently, they would be working on a song with their current partner, Yailin. Therefore, according to TMZ, he was apprehended in the Hotel Balcones del Atlántico.

It would have been the prosecutor Aura Luv García who issued the arrest order in the town of La Vega before the Permanent Attention Court. As recalled, those affected provided videos in which the American singer is seen accompanied by a group of armed men entering the establishment.

Where is Tekashi 6ix9ine from?

Daniel Hernandez He was born in Brooklyn, New York on May 8, 1996, making him currently 27 years old. The artist, in addition to being a rapper and singer, is a composer and producer. His mother is Mexican and his father is of Puerto Rican origin, but Tekashi never met him.

Daniel Hernandez, better known by his stage name 6ix9ine or Tekashi 6ix9ine, is an American rapper, songwriter, and convict. Photo: Instagram

Does 6ix9ine sing Anuel AA’s songs?

Tekashi and Anuel They have a quite notorious rivalry. As evidence of this, both sent hints through Instagram stories together with the artist. Yailin. They went viral worldwide, but not only because of the media relationship between Tekashi and Yailin, but also because of the peculiar way in which the three wrote.

For this reason, he surprised many when he was caught singing an Anuel hit: “By the way, he is the father of my girlfriend’s daughter and his music is very good.” Later, he sings the song. Both would have been very good friends before Tekashi was seen to be quite close with Yailin, they even recorded ‘Bebé’ together, another very popular song in 2018.

Are Tekashi and Yailin still together?

Yailin was pronounced, after Tekashi 6ix9ine be arrested and stated that he has not ended his relationship with the singer. Faced with rumors of possible abuse by the singer, Yailin wrote: “I’m tired of people making things up about me all the time.”