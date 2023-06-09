The teacolombian eye It is recognized for being a sport that represents an important part of the country’s culture and tradition.

In fact, its practice is believed to date back since the times of the muiscas during their ceremonial festivities, when they lived in the Andean region, according to the Secretary of Culture, Recreation and Sport of Bogotá.

Precisely because of its incidence in the social construct of the nation, the yew It was declared as heritage in 2019. There it is provided that municipal and departmental entities must allocate resources to finance it as a sport.

“The national, departmental and municipal government is authorized to allocate the necessary budget appropriations for the execution […] and diffusion of the cultural and sports manifestation of the Turmequé Game (tejo)”, indicates article 4 of the 1947 law, issued by the Congress of the Republic.

However, this is not only an exercise, but also a cultural experience. Shuffleboard courts are often social gathering places, where friends and family gather to enjoy themselves and even compete.

If you are thinking of participating in one of these matches, first learn about the rules that you must take into account and how you must play this sport to make the big ‘monona’.

The dream is that one day shuffleboard will be recognized as an Olympic sport. Photo: Milton Díaz / Archive EL TIEMPO

Rules to keep in mind

The first thing to know is how the score is defined and thus understand the dynamics of the game. According to the IDR, the yew is determined by three markers:

The wick is worth 3 points. The horn is worth 6 points. The bow is worth 9 points.

From there, certain parameters of both the board and the way of competing are considered.

-Taking the hand means that there was neither a wick, nor a moñona nor a horn and the one who threw the yew closest to the horn wins, this is worth 1 point.

-You decide how many boys you want to play, normally each one is 9 points.

– The board is made up of a considerable amount of clay, a horn in the middle and the wicks are placed on it.

The tejo that the natives used to play in the past with gold discs became metal. Photo: Ricardo Velásquez Restrepo/ Archive EL TIEMPO

– In the championships and in the games of connoisseurs, they usually accommodate 4 wicks distributed over the hornbut, in the games of beginners and foreigners, they put 6 to 10 wicks, so that there is a greater possibility of making a wick or bow.

-The length between the two courts is between 17 and 20m, depending on whether they are courses for beginners or regulations. And even if they are long, you see players shooting from midfield.

How is turmequé played?

The competitors must be located in one of the two courts, they can be individual or by teams. There the turns will be defined, since they must throw the yew interspersed between the members.

Once the same are established, the first player must throw the puck to start the competition.

