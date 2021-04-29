Season after season, many anime premiere in Japan. The vast majority pass without pain or glory, and only some end up attracting attention. Perhaps among them is that of Tejina Senpai, work of LIDEN FILMS. Tejina Senpai, by the way, has not had a second season to date.

This work is based on the homonymous manga by Azu and it premiered in the summer season of 2019. It is one of the proposals that can be seen in Crunchyroll, and falls into the category of short-form programs.

Tejina Senpai is a series that puts humor first

What do we mean? What happens is that most anime are around 23-24 minutes long with no commercials. In the case of this series, each episode lasts 15 minutes.

There are some that last less than that, and it makes it difficult to create a coherent plot. But back to the topic, what is this proposal about? Well, it focuses on a girl who likes to practice magic, and who usually wears a top hat.

Senpai (yes, that’s what it’s called) and what gives name to Tejina SenpaiSeek that the magic club persists. This is why he resorts to various tricks to get attention. But he has a terrible problem: he suffers from stage fright!

So almost every act of magic he performs goes very wrong. The fact is that in the series the above gives rise to very embarrassing and even ridiculous moments. That’s when the fanservice in the anime.

Errors that lead to ‘over-showing’ all the time

Senpai sometimes she shows more than she should, all due to the fact that her dress is lifted, left all wet or involved in other strange situations.

For example, a pigeon sticking out in the middle of his legs, or his clothes torn due to misuse of swords. Despite the above, everything goes on the comedy side with a touch of ecchi. It was precisely this mix that caught the attention of some fans, who enjoyed its twelve episodes.

And the second season of Tejina Senpai?

There is no shortage of those who were waiting for a new season of Tejina Senpai. However, at this point it is not something that looks very feasible. The reason is that the manga has already ended, and that was last February.

In total, the series encompasses eight compiled volumes. With its outcome it becomes difficult for there to be a continuation. What happens is that the main motivation for creating an anime is to sell the original work and that was lost.

In other words, there is no point in continuing with the animated adaptation if there is no economic motivation. Even if Tejina Senpai had its fans, it was not a series that stood out much in its own time.

Nothing resembling something like Kimetsu no yaiba, whose manga sales were so great that it motivated the committee in charge to continue adapting it. So the odds of seeing a new wave of episodes right now is zero.

Perhaps it is best to enjoy it for what it is. That is, reading his manga or watching his episodes, which as we mentioned before are available on Crunchyroll.



