The story of Sergio Tejera in Cartagena comes to an end. The Barcelona midfielder, one of the great signings in the summer market last year, ends his journey at the Albinegro club with 44 games played and 27 since ownership in a year and a half. The left-footed player, who started last season as a starter alongside Bodiger in midfield, ended up losing his place due to injuries and his lack of regularity. This course started from the substitution due to the enormous level of Mikel Rico and Damián Musto, but had gained prominence in recent weeks.

The midfielder rescinds by mutual agreement with the albinegro club and will leave to continue his career abroad. His departure leaves nothing in the club’s coffers, but he frees up an important record, one of the highest in the squad, which allows it to maneuver with more margin this January. His next destination will be Anorthosis Famagusta of the Cyprus First Division. The island team is trained by Xisco Muñoz from the Balearic Islands.

This is the fourth drop in the winter market after the departures of Arribas, Delmás and Jaime Romero and Lee will join them in the near future. This will force the sports commission to enter a much busier month of January than expected where at least five reinforcements will be made. Some might even close this weekend. On the table of the albinegro club is the name of Manu Molina, a 31-year-old midfielder currently at Zaragoza.