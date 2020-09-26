Highlights: Tejaswi Surya was made the national president of BJP Yuva Morcha

Bengaluru

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bangalore South Parliamentary seat (Bangalore South) Tejashwi Surya has been appointed as the National President of BJP Yuva Morcha. With this responsibility, it is important to know all these things, who is Tejasvi Surya latest news, how he became an MP, why he stays in the headlines.

It is about the year 2019. For the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was choosing one face each keeping in mind all the political aspects. There was bound to be a churn on who should be handed over to the parliamentary seat of Bangalore South. After all, this seat was won by BJP veteran HN Ananth Kumar 6 times. After the death of HN Ananth Kumar, it became a big challenge to choose a trusted face for this seat and BJP’s identity. Well, after all the analysis, the BJP fielded Tejashwi Surya from this seat.

This tweet made headlines

Tejaswi Surya made a tweet as soon as he got the ticket. The tweet was, ‘Oh my God. There is no trust. The prime minister of the world’s largest democracy and the president of the largest party has elected a 28-year-old man for a prestigious seat like Bengaluru. This can only happen in BJP. ‘ Tejaswi’s tweet was very much discussed.

Was defeated by a big margin

Tejashwi Surya defeated Congress candidate BK Hari Prasad by a huge margin (3,31,192). Not only this, it is said about Tejashwi Surya that he has fought the case of many BJP leaders as a lawyer.

Tejaswi Surya got a big responsibility

Tejasvi’s relationship with RSS

Tejashwi Surya, a lawyer by profession, has studied at the Institute of Legal Studies, Bengaluru. Tejashwi has also held the responsibility of state secretary in BJP Yuva Morcha. Prior to this he has been associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student organization of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Tejaswi Surya, who originally hails from Chikkamagaluru district, is the nephew of LA Ravisubramanian, MLA from the Assembly. Surya is known for his intense nationalist views.

Recently raised this issue

BJP MP Tejashwi Surya had said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook were allegedly arbitrarily controlling the content of the ‘nationalist stance’ and the government should intervene. During the Zero Hour in the House, Surya said that on several occasions ‘authentic’ allegations have been leveled against Twitter, Facebook and their related entities for posting content on behalf of the user, especially the ‘nationalist stance’. Arbitrarily regulating and controlling.