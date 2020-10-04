Highlights: In the dark of night, Tejashwi Yadav gave symbol to Bahubali Rama Singh

Rama Singh’s wife Veena Devi will contest from Mahanar seat

Raghuvansh Babu was opposing Rama Singh’s entry in RJD

Despite all the protests, Rama Singh’s final entry was made in RJD

Tejashwi Yadav did not listen to Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, a senior RJD leader. Raghuvansh Babu died in Delhi recently due to prolonged illness. Raghuvansh Babu was consistently opposing Bahubali Rama Singh’s entry in RJD. In the past, supporters of Raghuvansh Babu also opposed Rama Singh’s candidature outside Lalu’s residence. But Tejashwi Yadav has adopted him by calling him in the dark of night.

Actually, Rama Singh has an image as a Bahubali leader. There are dozens of cases against him in other states of the country including Bihar. Including cases ranging from extortion, kidnapping to murder. Raghuvansh Babu was so angry at the news of Rama Singh’s entry that he sent his resignation from the hospital itself. Later Lalu Yadav also wrote him a letter. After recovering, we will sit together and talk. But Raghuvansh did not return to Babu. In politics, people were affectionately called Brahm Baba. Now Rama Singh, a staunch enemy of Brahma Baba, has been given entry by Tejashwi Yadav from the back door in his party.

Symbol in the dark of night

Actually, Rama Singh had come to meet Tejashwi Yadav at Rabri residence in Patna recently. Rama Singh was seeking the seats of Lalganj and Mahanar for his family. But there was no talk about it. But late Wednesday night, Rama Singh has been given the symbol by Tejashwi Yadav. Rama Singh’s wife Veena Devi will contest from Mahanar seat.

Raghuvansh Babu lost the election to Rama Singh in 2014

Rama Singh was earlier in LJP. Vaishali is the great Bahubali leader of the area. Rama Singh has a good hold in the upper caste voters. He fought Vaishali in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He defeated Raghuvansh Babu. In 2019 Lok Sabha, LJP did not give ticket to Rama Singh. Since then he was running angry. He had been engaged for the past several months to join the RJD. But due to the opposition of Raghavansh Babu, the entry was not taking place.

Who is Rama Singh

Rama Singh is counted among the top Bahubalis of Bihar. They are accused of serious crimes like kidnapping, intimidation, extortion and murder. His full name is Ram Kishore Singh. He used to speak in the Mahanar area in the 1990s. Rama Singh has also befriended Ashoka Samrat. These words were not only in Mehanar, but in the whole of North Bihar. Ashoka Samrat was killed during a police encounter in Hajipur. There was also a discussion that Rama Singh had laid the police trap for Ashoka Samrat. Rama Singh’s name was also mentioned in the kidnapping case of a petrol pump businessman from Chhattisgarh.