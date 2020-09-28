RJD has given a rude shock to the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP). RLSP state president Bhudev Choudhary has joined RJD. In the presence of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Jagadanand Singh, Bhudev Chaudhary subscribed to RJD. Tejashwi Yadav made Bhudev Chaudhary join the party at his residence. RLSP President Upendra Kushwaha is exploring political options these days.Recently, he questioned the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav in the meeting of RLSP. After this, there was speculation that Upendra Kushwaha would return to NDA, but it has not been formally announced yet.

After Upendra Kushwaha’s disillusionment with the RJD, Tejashwi Yadav has given a big blow by including state president and former MP Bhudev Chaudhary in his party. Bhudev Chaudhary was a candidate from Jamui of RLSP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but lost to Chirag Paswan. Kushwaha re-elected Bhudev Chaudhary as the state president. But just before the Bihar Assembly elections, giving a big blow to Kushwaha, he has joined the RJD.

Bihar election: Upendra Kushwaha told all media speculation about RLSP wrong, said – will soon decide on alliance

RLSP will announce alliance soon: Kushwaha

Speaking to the media at Patna Airport on Monday itself, Upendra Kushwaha said that all the speculations being made in the media are wrong. No decision has been taken regarding the alliance. The President of the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party said that when I was in Delhi, there was talk of meeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the media. At the same time, when I was in Patna, there were reports of BJP meeting Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav. He said that all the speculations are absolutely baseless, the party leaders have authorized me for the decision of the alliance, we will take a decision on it soon. Upendra Kushwaha also said that any decision will be taken in the interest of everyone.