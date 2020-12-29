Highlights: Uda Narayan Chaudhary’s proposal disrupts Bihar’s politics

RJD leader said, play role in making Tejashwi Yadav as Nitish Kumar CM

Two tearing in RJD on Uday Narayan Chaudhary’s proposal

JDU said that NDA is united in Bihar

Patna

Bihar’s politics is once again in turmoil. Nitish Kumar is uncomfortable in NDA. Meanwhile, the proposal of a RJD leader has caused panic. Once close to Nitish Kumar and now RJD senior leader Uday Narayan Chaudhary has proposed. He has proposed that Tejashwi Yadav be made Nitish Kumar CM and himself a contender for the post of PM in 2024.

Senior RJD leader Uday Narayan Chaudhary has openly spoken to Navbharat Times.com over the phone on this proposal. He said that BJP has come as a big party. She wants to get rid of coalition partners. The BJP is deliberately coming up with some such proposals, it should get rid of its allies. The Akali Dal and Shiv Sena, which are among the old NDA allies, have split. RLP is separated in Rajasthan. Now in Bihar BJP wants to get rid of JDU but BJP wants JDU to separate itself. So, while having majority in Arunachal, he broke 6 JDU MLAs.

RJD’s new stakes amid reports of ‘clash’ in JDU-BJP, offers Nitish to make PM candidate

Chirag will get ministerial post

Uday Narayan Chaudhary has also said that BJP will make Chirag Paswan a minister at the Center to tease Nitish Kumar. He will take Chirag Paswan to the Union Cabinet only to irritate Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar will react to this move of BJP. BJP wants to make the country a Hinduist nation. For this reason, she is bringing the law against CAA-NRC and Love Jihad. BJP is separating its allies so that it can bring laws from its mind.

JDU- Tension between BJP, what will happen next?

Make stunning CM

Uday Narayan Chaudhary said that I have requested Nitish Kumar on behalf of RJD that you come out of the NDA, otherwise you will be mixed into the soil because Nitish Kumar ever snatched the plate by inviting Narendra Modi. Nitish Kumar has already said that we will get into the soil but will not join BJP. Now the BJP wants to mix them in the soil. We have now requested Nitish Kumar that you are old, leave the post of (Tejashwi Yadav) Chief Minister for this and do politics of the country. Invite Tejashwi Yadav to the post of Chief Minister in Bihar. You can become the face of the opposition and come forward as a contender for the post of PM.

Bihar Politics: JDU showed attitude, BJP came under damage control, this ‘friend’ of Nitish took over

However, JDU is rejecting it. At the same time, Uday Narayan Chaudhary said that go ahead and see what happens.