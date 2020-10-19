Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Grand Alliance chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Monday attacked CM Nitish Kumar. Tejashwi said that what Nitish Kumar did to Chirag Paswan is not right.

Tejashwi Yadav said that Chirag Paswan needs his father more than ever. He said that Ram Vilas Paswan ji is not with us and we are saddened by it. Nitish Kumar did injustice to Chirag Paswan.

– ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

Earlier, LJP national president and MP Chirag Paswan on Sunday accused the Bihar CM that Nitish Kumar was trying to distance the distance between him and the BJP. On Sunday, he tweeted that the venerable Nitish Kumar has kept the entire thrust of the campaign to show distance between me and the Prime Minister. The Chief Minister, who specializes in the policy of divide and rule, is trying to make a distance between me and the BJP every day.

– Young Bihari Chirag Paswan (@iChiragPaswan) October 18, 2020

Chirag Paswan tweeted five on Sunday. Claimed that the thinking of Bihar First has become a juggle of JDU leaders. I and ‘Bihar First Bihari First’ are committed to the Prime Minister’s mantra of development. Chirag said that Nitish ji should thank the BJP colleagues that he is practicing coalition religion despite so much anger against the Chief Minister and every day gives a certificate to Nitish ji that he is not with Chirag.

Don’t want to become CM by selling faith: Tejashwi

Tejashwi Yadav said on Sunday that if he had to become CM, he would have sold his faith and joined hands with BJP and become Chief Minister. But we did not do that. Addressing an election rally, he said that the RJD is the only regional party which has not compromised with the BJP and the RSS till date. Referring to his father, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar said that Lalu ji has always fought against BJP and RSS.