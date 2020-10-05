Highlights: Tejashwi told Anant Singh that he was a bad element

In the 2020 elections, Tejashwi gave ticket to Mokama to Anant Singh

Anant Singh will file nomination on 7 October

Bahubali MLA Anant Singh is currently in Beur Jail

Anant Singh, an independent MLA from Mokama, is known as Chhote Sarkar in Bihar. He has won consecutive elections from Mokama. After Nitish, Tejashwi Yadav has also taken Anant Singh along to become CM. Tejashwi said in December 2018 that Anant Singh was a bad element. And Anant Singh has been given ticket by RJD from Mokama constituency. It is discussed that Anant Singh will file his nomination on Wednesday.

Anant Singh is currently in jail. Before the election announcement, he was declaring that he would contest the assembly elections to make Tejashwi the CM. Anil Singh’s wife Neelam Devi contested in the Munger Lok Sabha seat 2019 election. Anant Singh was still in jail during the 2015 assembly elections. In his absence wife Neelam Devi was the only one commanding the area. The contest in Mokama has become interesting after Anant Singh came to the electoral fray from RJD.

Actually, there was a murder in the flood during the 2015 assembly elections. The family members alleged that the murder was done by Anant Singh. By that time Anant Singh was in JDU. JDU had an alliance with Lalu Yadav in 2015. The deceased youth came from the Yadav caste. At that time, Lalu Yadav had opened the front against Anant Singh. Later Anant Singh was arrested before the elections. He has since been in jail. Also in 2020, AK-47 was recovered from Anant Singh house. Investigation is going on in that case also.

At the same time, JDU has fielded Rajiv Lochan from Mokama. Rajiv Lochan is a monk, in such a situation, the battle of monks vs Bahubali has now taken place there. At the same time, LJP will also field some candidate from this seat. In such a situation, the path for Anant Singh is not as easy as from Mokama.

The wife of the rapist is also given a ticket

Till yesterday, Tejashwi Yadav was describing Anant Singh as a bad element, whereas Anant Singh has become good for him today. Now he has fielded Anant Singh from Mokama, so questions have started coming up. Because the day before, Tejashwi Yadav has given ticket to Vibha Devi, wife of rapist Rajaballabh Yadav from Nawada.