new Delhi: Tejas trains are going to start operating from October 17. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal gave this information by tweeting. The Tejas Express has been closed for seven months due to the corona virus epidemic. He said that Tejas trains on Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai route will start operating from October 17. For the convenience of passengers, the train will also stop at Andheri station in Mumbai.

Earlier, IRCTC had said that one seat each will be kept vacant to ensure safe distance between people in the train. Passengers will have their body temperature checked before boarding the train. Once the seat is seated, the passengers will not be allowed to change the seat.

IRCTC said that Kovid-19 rescue kit will be provided to all passengers. The kit will have a hand sanitizer, mask, face shield and gloves. “Use of face cover / mask will be mandatory for passengers and employees,” the statement said. All travelers will install the Arogya Setu app and they will show it whenever demanded. While booking tickets, detailed instructions will be given to passengers. “

The third private train Kashi Mahakal Express (Indore to Varanasi) operated by IRCTC will not start its services right now. Please tell that the operation of Tejas trains was suspended on 19 March.