Tejas, the country’s first corporate sector train, will start operations from October 17. Booking of tickets for this train running between Lucknow to Delhi will start from October 8. The decision was taken in a meeting between IRCTC and Railway Board officials on Tuesday. However, instructions have been given to take special precaution keeping in mind the corona epidemic.It was told that to catch the train, passengers have to reach the station one and a half hours before the scheduled departure time. This means that to travel by train leaving at 6.10 minutes in the morning, you have to reach the station at 4:30 in the morning. Apart from this, in the Corona era, the railway has also changed the rules of ticket reservation. It was told that the second chart of reservation will now be released half an hour before the train opens from the station.

Country’s first private train

Please tell that Tejas Express is the first private train in the country. Indian Railways runs all trains in the country, but Tejas is the first train that IRCTC runs. Tejas has a total of 758 seats, of which 56 seats are in the executive class and the remaining seats are in the AC chair class. Passengers of this train will inevitably be given travel insurance of Rs 25 lakh.

This includes insurance up to Rs 1 lakh in case of loss or theft of goods during the journey. Also, it will also have flight attendants like flight, who will give tea / coffee, food and other things to the passengers at their seats. Under this, IRCTC is also offering compensation to passengers for the first time when the train is late.