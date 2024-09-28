Chihuahua, Chih.- Former governor Javier Corral Jurado was considered responsible for hidden enrichment and for this reason he received a conviction with a sanction of disqualification from holding public office for one year, by resolution of the State Court of Administrative Justice (TEJA), issued yesterday.

Former deputy Omar Bazán Flores, legally legitimized as a third party complainant in the matter, said that he hopes that Corral does not appeal the sentence and that it remains

The sanctioned conduct is hidden illicit enrichment, signing this year the immediate disqualification from holding public office.

“After five years we reached this resolution through the TEJA, where the sentence was delivered to me at 6:41 p.m. on September 27, by the Fourth Unitary Chamber in Matters of Administrative Responsibilities,” he said. the former deputy.

Former governor Javier Corral Jurado was considered responsible for hidden enrichment and for this reason he received a conviction with a sanction of disqualification from holding public office for one year, by resolution of the State Court of Administrative Justice (TEJA), issued yesterday.

Former deputy Omar Bazán Flores, legally legitimized as a third party complainant in the matter, said that he hopes that Corral does not appeal the sentence and that the immediate disqualification from holding public office becomes final this year.

“After five years we reached this resolution through the TEJA, where the sentence was delivered to me at 6:41 p.m. on September 27, by the Fourth Unitary Chamber in Matters of Administrative Responsibilities,” he said. the former deputy.

Bazán stressed that the complaint was presented when he was still governor, and that the resolution took five years to arrive, so “it is totally false and incorrect to shield or take cover in some speech of political persecution.”

The resolved file corresponds to number 073/2024-3 JRA, made up of the General Directorate of Complaints and Investigations of the Undersecretary of Investigation and Asset Evolution of the Secretariat of Public Function (SFP) of the Government of the State of Chihuahua. Judge Luis Eduardo Naranjo Espinoza rejected the defenses filed by the former governor, consisting of the inadmissibility of the case and its dismissal, since such grounds were not established.

In his third ruling, the magistrate established that the responsibility of Javier Corral Jurado who committed the serious administrative offense called hidden enrichment, typified according to article 60 of the General Law of Administrative Responsibilities, has been fully accredited.

This article maintains that “the public servant who fails to be truthful in the presentation of the declarations of financial situation or interests, whose purpose is to hide, respectively, the increase in his assets or interests, will incur hidden enrichment or concealment of a Conflict of Interest. the use and enjoyment of goods or services that is not explainable or justifiable, or a Conflict of Interest.”

The fourth operative part of the ruling establishes that the administrative sanction consisting of temporary disqualification for a period of one year from holding jobs, positions or commissions in the public service and from participating in acquisitions, leases, services or public works is imposed on the former governor.