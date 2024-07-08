Chihuahua—The State Administrative Court, TEJA, is waiting for the hearing to be held by the Public Service Secretariat, SFP, against former governor Javier Corral, since after the hearing, the SFP will have five days to notify the TEJA, reported the presiding magistrate, Alejandro Tavares. The hearing is scheduled for July 23, and the case will then be before the Court. If it is determined that the former governor committed an offense, he could be disqualified from holding public office.

“There is an issue of grading the sanction according to the law on administrative responsibilities, which can range from suspension to disqualification and dismissal. In this case, since the person is no longer working in the public service, the disqualification would remain in effect,” he explained.

However, the presiding judge said that it will not be until the end of this month of July that they will be able to fully understand the case, and so far they are subject to due process and the presumption of innocence.

“But it is a very wide range. The truth is that we cannot say anything in advance, since it depends a lot on the accusation that comes from the investigative body. We are very limited. It can be compared to what happens in other matters, where there is an investigative authority that makes the accusation and that is what limits us in acting. We, as the resolving authority, which is the case of the Court, will have to admit the evidence that has been offered by both the investigator and the accused public servant in the first instance, and if necessary, release the evidence that is appropriate, and then a resolution will be made by the full Court. Against that resolution, depending on the result, an appeal will be made and the procedural channel will continue,” said Tavares.

He also stated that the TEJA, which has been active for five years and has experience in judging active mayors, former mayors and even former governors, as will be the case of Javier Corral.

It should be remembered that on July 5, it was revealed that Javier Corral was formally charged by the Public Service Secretariat (SFP) with serious offenses of illicit enrichment and tax evasion, both related to the purchase of land to expand his house in Ciudad Juárez during his term as governor.

This is based on the complaint filed before this body by deputy Omar Bazán in 2022. Likewise, there is a criminal complaint against former president Corral filed in the same year and related to the same case by the mayor of Juárez, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar.

