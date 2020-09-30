Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav is trying to color himself in the Bihar assembly elections (Bihar chunav 2020). Tej Pratap Yadav has tweeted a video, in which three youngsters are singing a song carrying a guitar. In this song, he is praising RJD and Lalu family. Tej Pratap Yadav tweeted these videos, writing: ‘The color of this war would have been more colorful when the convoy of @laluprasadrjd (Lalu Prasad Yadav) was also there.’The lyrics of the tweeted song are as follows – ‘May the people of Bihar come fast, they live in everyone’s heart, open up the path of progress … Tejaswi ji has to be made CM ….’

In another tweet, Tej Pratap Yadav tweeted a video in which the woman is mourning. This video is being told of Uttar Pradesh. Tej Pratap Yadav wrote with this video- ‘Had the incident happened in West Bengal, “the Hindu would have been in danger”. Here, Dalits remain “Hindus” only during elections. After Manisha’s body, her soul was raped but everyone is silent. Just the mother is screaming. ‘ The video is a picture of her mother’s mourning after the horrific incident of rape in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, Tej Pratap Yadav has made another tweet, in which he has strongly attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The post featured Nitish Kumar in a classroom. Nitish Kumar is appearing in the role of a teacher and he is explaining how corruption is done. In this post, Tej Pratap has written – ‘The conscience is suppressed in the teeth of both the teeth with atri, and there is silence by 60 scams in Chacha Bihar .. !!’