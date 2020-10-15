Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has asked former minister Tej Pratap Yadav to explain how he became the owner of crores of movable and immovable property even before he first became an MLA in 2015. What was the source of income of Tej Pratap Yadav, who was fond of 29 lakh BMW cars and 1.5 million American racing bikes. Will Tej Pratap give tips to youth of Bihar to earn wealth without doing business.

In a statement issued by the Deputy Chief Minister said that Tej Pratap is also the owner of 26 plots and 2 houses. Both these houses are self Gopalganj and Patna have been gifted by Raghunath Jha and Kanti Singh. Along with this, the Fairgro Holding Company, through which the two-storey Tisco Guest House in Patna was purchased, is one of its many directors. Former Legislative Councilor They have got 4 plots through a will by Shamim and Rakesh Ranjan and their wives. He owns 7 plots (54 decimals of land) in Aurangabad. The Deputy Chief Minister has said that Tej Pratap Yadav should explain why the politicians donated their houses and plots to him. After all, when and how did he acquire all these assets. What was their legitimate source of income for creating wealth of crores.

Tejashwi’s assets increased to 3.5 crores in 5 years

According to the election affidavit, in 2015, Tejashwi Yadav had assets worth Rs 2.13 crore. It has increased to Rs 5.88 crore in 2020. That is, in five years, his assets have increased to close to three and a half crores. At the same time, till 31 March 2020, Tejashwi Yadav had Rs 1 lakh 20 thousand cash. At the same time, when Tejashwi first landed in the electoral arena. Then he used to file a return of 39 lakh 80 thousand 490 rupees. In 2016-17, he filed a return of 34 lakh 70 thousand 220 rupees. In 2017-18, he filed returns of Rs 10, 93, 040. In 2018-19, Tejashwi Yadav has filed a return of 1 lakh 41 thousand 750 rupees. In 2019-20, a return of 2 lakh 89 thousand 860 has been filed. That is, the earnings of Tejashwi Yadav have decreased during this period.