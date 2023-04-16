Jack Teixeira, a man arrested for disclosing secret US documents, is of Portuguese descent.

The information was found by CNN Portugal, which also confirmed that the grandfather of the 21-year-old from the Azores region, in Portugal. The young person does not have dual nationality.

Teixeira was arrested by the FBI this week in Massachusetts on suspicion of leaking confidential documents. He was a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard and shared the files in an online group. This Friday (14), the former military appears in court one day after his arrest.

