The Minister of Agrarian Development, Paulo Teixeira, said this Tuesday, the 21st, that he hopes to resolve the agrarian conflict in southern Bahia involving the Landless Workers Movement (MST) and the cellulose company Suzano by the first week of April. .

Three of the company’s reforestation farms had been invaded on the 27th and 28th of February. The invaders were evicted on March 8th.

“We set up a Suzano, MST and MDA discussion table and now we are starting to discuss the solution, how we can solve it. So we are already discussing specific areas, studying these areas, we extended the deadline a little because it depends on many understandings. But it is going well, we gained some time because both sides asked for time for this debate to take place in a better way”, he said.

According to Teixeira, the idea is to find a solution to relocate 600 families. “Hopefully this will result in a solution. There are 600 families that must be awarded land and we want to consider this solution by the first week of April, so that these 600 families have their land to work and grow food in Brazil”, he declared.