06/21/2023 – 20:59

The Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture, Paulo Teixeira, said that the 2023/24 Crop Plan for Family Agriculture will be “feminist”. “The stimuli will be centered on agriculture that is managed by women, on agroecology, on productive backyards, on the production of smaller machines that are more likely to be worked on by women, and credit for women will also be heavily subsidized in agroecology . It will be a feminist vintage plan”, said Teixeira, in a speech upon receiving the agenda of demands from the Marcha das Margaridas at the Planalto Palace. The Crop Plan for Family Farming will be launched next Wednesday, the 28th, at 10 am by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The minister also mentioned other programs aimed at women delivered by the government this year, such as the promotion of R$ 50 million for technical assistance and rural extension for female rural producers. “Half of the Food Acquisition Program (PAA) has to be purchased where agriculture is led by women,” he noted.

According to the National Confederation of Rural Workers, Farmers and Family Farmers (Contag), the list of demands includes 13 thematic axes. They are: participatory democracy and popular sovereignty; Women’s power and political participation; Life free from all forms of violence, without racism and without sexism; Women’s autonomy and freedom over their bodies and their sexuality; Nature protection with environmental and climate justice; Self-determination of peoples, with food, water and energy sovereignty; Democratization of access to land and guarantee of territorial rights and maretories; Right of access and use of biodiversity, defense of common goods; Healthy life with agroecology and food and nutritional security; Economic autonomy, productive inclusion, work and income; Health, Social Security and Public Social Assistance, universal and solidary; Non-sexist and anti-racist Public Education and the right to education in and in the countryside; and Universalization of Internet access and digital inclusion.

“We need to work this agenda well so that the government can present more advances in its next budget and, for that, we need to convince the National Congress”, said the president of Contag, Aristides Santos.

According to the confederation, negotiations are expected to begin with the Executive and Legislative branches and that the response to the demands will be presented during the Marcha das Margaridas, which will take place on August 15 and 16 in Brasília. On behalf of the federal government, the negotiations will be coordinated by the Minister of Women, Cida Gonçalves, by the Minister of Agrarian Development, Paulo Teixeira, and by the Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Márcio Macêdo.
























