Apolonia Amayo

Puebla / 06.29.2021 19:02:26

Municipal authorities will again implement the covid-19 brigades and patrol, with the aim of exhorting the correct use of the mask in public spaces, this when seeing that people have relaxed the sanitary measures against the pandemic, declared the health director in the municipality, Samuel Rodriguez Serrano.

He also reported that the anticovid brigades, as well as the surveillance of different establishments that register a greater concurrence, to supervise that they are complying with the established preventive measures, with this they seek, he said, to prevent the risk of contagion from covid-19 from increasing.

By indicating that the incidence of cases registered a rebound of 30 percent and they will not wait for the figures to rise with alarming numbers, to resume measures that were already in force, but that people stopped applying them.

That is why before having a further increase in sick people during the subsequent months, they decided to take preventive measures to avoid an upturn that affects citizens.

Rodríguez Serrano added that in recent months the covid-19 patrol came to transfer up to 9 people a week before the qualifying judge, because they were reluctant to use of maskDespite the fact that the elements repeatedly exhorted them for the correct use of that protection, even providing those who did not wear a mask for their contribution, however they do not comply with these measures.

It was the elderly people who incurred the greatest number of times in this type of offense, for that reason they were urged to wear face masks; However, in recent weeks it was when he observed a greater number of people who did not carry that protection that in the municipality of Tehuacán is in force until July 31.

AFM