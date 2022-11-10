After capturing world attention thanks to the manufacture and sale of the ‘Shahed-136′ drones to Russia, Iran is also continuing its ballistics career and this Thursday presented its first hypersonic missile. This projectile “can counter air defense shields and penetrate all missile defense systems,” said Gen. Amirali Hajizadeh, commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ Aerospace Force. Hajizadeh called it “a great generational leap in the ballistics program” because “no technology will be found for tens of years capable of countering it.”

Despite the tight blockade suffered by the Islamic regime, its military industry once again demonstrates its capacity for innovation and follows in the footsteps of the United States in the manufacture of hypersonic projectiles. The Pentagon recently successfully tested a new tactical missile popularly known as the ‘Thor’s Hammer’.

Iranian ballistic development is one of the points of greatest concern for the West because in the future it could be used to launch projectiles with a nuclear head, although Tehran has always denied that it is pursuing the manufacture of this type of weapon.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, present at the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, declared that “all these types of announcements increase concern and reinforce public attention on the Persian nuclear program” .

nuclear pact



The negotiation to revive the 2015 nuclear pact, one of Joe Biden’s electoral promises, remains stalled. Iran maintains a course that moves away from the original text, although it insists that these are “reversible” measures to pressure the rest of the signatories. As soon as Washington lifts the punishments, the Islamic republic assures that it will once again respect the points agreed in 2015, but two years have passed since the arrival of Biden and the sanctions persist.

The Iranian arsenal does not stop growing. In February, coinciding with the 43rd anniversary of the triumph of the Islamic revolution, another new long-distance missile capable of hitting targets 1,450 kilometers away was presented. This home-made projectile was baptized ‘Kheibar Shekan’, a name in Farsi that translates as ‘destroyer of Khaibar’, alluding to an ancient oasis inhabited by Jews located in present-day Saudi Arabia that was conquered by Muslim warriors in the 16th century. VII.