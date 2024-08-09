Despite these differences, political analysts confirmed to Sky News Arabia that the Iranian response is “inevitable” in order to preserve the prestige of the country that was targeted by the assassination of Haniyeh in its capital, explaining the repercussions of not responding on reshaping the balance of power, weakening Tehran’s agents, and strengthening separatist ethnic groups at home.

According to what was reported by the American network “CNN”, from an American official and a Western intelligence official, the concerns related to Hezbollah’s movements are now greater than those related to Iran’s movements.

From inside Iran, Saeed Jalili, a member of the Expediency Discernment Council and the Supreme National Security Council, said that people are waiting for a “serious, firm and generous response from Iran,” according to the Iranian newspaper Etemad.

Pezeshkian and the Revolutionary Guards disagreement

There are strong disagreements among the leadership in Iran regarding the response to Israel, and whether it should be directly Iranian or delegated to Tehran’s arms.

These differences were reflected in the press, as the hardline newspaper Khorasan reported that Iran’s missile strategy was no longer suitable for a response, and wrote: “The region and the axis of resistance are obligated to respond appropriately.”

The newspaper “Jomhouri-e Eslami” agrees with her in rejecting the launch of Iranian missiles, saying that the previous missile attack on Israel (in April in response to the bombing of the Tehran consulate in Damascus), and the show of military force, did not achieve the goal of deterrence, which encouraged Tel Aviv to kill Haniyeh in Tehran.

For its part, the British newspaper “The Telegraph” wrote on Friday, under the title “Iran’s new president is fighting a battle with the Revolutionary Guards to prevent the outbreak of a comprehensive war with Israel,” that senior generals in the Revolutionary Guards insist on launching a direct strike on Tel Aviv, but Masoud Pezeshkian suggests targeting secret Israeli bases in neighboring countries.

“Pezeshkian fears that any direct attack on Israel would have dire consequences,” a close aide to the president (unnamed) was quoted as saying.

Regarding the Revolutionary Guards’ position, he said that the Guards’ insistence on targeting Israel aims to undermine his presidency (Pezeshkian’s presidency) “more than to cover up the humiliation they suffered.”

Pezeshkian, a representative of the reformist movement, won the last presidential elections, which were lost to the hardline conservative Saeed Jalili, who is close to the Revolutionary Guards movement.

A second aide to Pezeshkian told The Telegraph that the president suggested targeting a location linked to Israel in Azerbaijan or Kurdistan (in Iraq), and informing these countries of this before the operations. He also suggested arming Hezbollah with more advanced weapons, and letting it fight with intensive support from Iran.

People close to the president believe that “Haniyeh’s security neglect was deliberate in order to drag Mr. Bazishkian into the war,” according to the same source.

In contrast, a Revolutionary Guard official told the British newspaper that some commanders believe that Pezeshkian is “only concerned about his position, but few people in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard listen to him.”

Non-response losses

Lebanese political analyst Ali Yahya tends to believe that the Iranian response may be indirect, because a clash or war would mean targeting its strategic infrastructure, such as nuclear reactors, water dams, military factories, and commercial ports.

He pointed out that these calculations are what made Tehran invest in supporting a network of allies in the region, and currently these calculations are added to taking into account the transitional phase in the country, as the government is being formed, and this explains why some Iranians prefer to focus on political stability and the economy, rather than regional issues, and prefer to leave the response to Hezbollah.

“However, the decision has already been made, and the prevailing trend is to respond, given that Iranian sovereignty, national security and prestige were directly affected at the moment of the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, which affects the formulation of international relations,” Yahya said.

Why is the response delayed?

Iranian historian and political analyst Arash Azizi attributes Tehran’s delayed response to factors at home and abroad:

Limited Options: Iran faces limitations in its operational options, making a direct response more complex.

Internal discussions: Some officials, such as Mohammad Javad Zarif (the Iranian president’s assistant for strategic affairs), play a role in convincing the leadership not to fall into the “Netanyahu trap” and not to be drawn into a direct crisis that could lead to a major escalation.

Diplomatic pressure: Iran is under American and Arab pressure, which affects its decision on how to respond.

The Iranian analyst concludes that the response will likely be limited to Hezbollah to avoid direct escalation.

inevitable response

In any case, the Iranian affairs expert, Mahmoud Jaber, confirms that the Iranian response is “inevitable,” and lists the reasons for that: