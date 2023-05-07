The Persian country carried out the death sentence of a citizen who was convicted of acts of terrorism and for leading a violent group in the separatist province of Khuzestan. The Mizan agency added that this man was the leader of the Harakat al Nidal gang. From Stockholm, the country that has the current presidency of the European Union, they repudiated this decision after having tried to intervene to avoid it.

This Saturday, May 6, Iran completed the execution of Habib Faayolá Chaab, a man of Swedish-Iranian citizenship who was convicted on terrorism charges, including an attack on a military parade that left 25 dead, including women and minors, in 2018.

For the Tehran government, Chaab was the leader of the Arab separatist group Harakat al Nidal, in the southern region of Khuzestan, one of the richest oil sectors in the territory.

This group is under the scrutiny of the Iranian authorities, who blame it for 247 deaths in different attacks and which are – presumably – supported by the secret services of Saudi Arabia, Israel and Sweden.

The fact that condemns Chaab (among the many that Iran accuses him) dates from September 22, 2018, when four extremists opened fire against a rostrum of authorities during the military parade organized in Ahvaz for the 38th anniversary of the start of the war between Iraq and Iran.

That day, 25 people died and another 60 were injured. In 2020, Chaab was arrested after hiding in Turkey and his trial began at the end of 2022, and he was sentenced to death last March.

This year, Iran has already executed another civilian with dual nationality. In January they carried out the hanging of Ali Reza Akbari, a British-Iranian and former deputy defense minister, sentenced for alleged espionage for British intelligence.

In this photo released by the KhabarOnline news agency on June 12, 2019, Ali Reza Akbari speaks in an interview in Iran. PA

While on February 21, the Supreme Court also ruled on the death sentence of Jamshid Sharmahd, a 68-year-old Iranian-German. A sentence that, according to the agency, responds to his role in planning 23 attacks in the territory, although only five were carried out.

Sweden and the European Union criticized the execution

The Swedish Foreign Minister, Tobias Billstrom, repudiated the execution of the Swedish-Israeli citizen via Twitter. “The death penalty is an inhumane and irreversible sentence,” he launched.

Den svenska regeringen har sedan Habib Chaab dömdes till döden tagit upp detta med iranska företrädare på hög nivå och krävt att straffet inte skulle verkställas. Vi har vädjat till Iran och jag har själv tagit upp frågan med Irans utrikesminister. 3/3 — Tobias Billstrom (@TobiasBillstrom) May 6, 2023



“Sweden condemns together with the rest of the European Union the application of this sentence in all its circumstances,” added the diplomat’s statement.

Stockholm, which is chairing the community club, had tried to persuade the Iranian authorities and held high-level negotiations to suspend Chaab’s death sentence.

