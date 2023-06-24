Iranian official media quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani as saying today, Saturday, that Iran supports the rule of law in the Russian Federation and considers the recent developments an internal matter for Russia.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s announcement coincided with a similar one by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in which he declared his “full support” in the face of the armed rebellion launched by the Wagner Group against the Russian military leadership.

These statements come after the commander of Wagner’s forces, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced the armed rebellion against the Russian state, indicating that Moscow will have a new president.

In the aftermath, the Russian military launched a military operation to counter the Wagner rebellion, which President Vladimir Putin described as a “stab in the back”.