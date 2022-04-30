The intelligence service in Kurdistan province said in a statement published by Tasnim Agency that “the nucleus of the Komla communist terrorist group has been identified and its members arrested.”

The statement did not specify the number of those arrested or the date of the operation.

And members of this group, which is active in the border region with Iraq, “were directed from abroad” and sought to disrupt security during the Quds Day and Labor Day rallies on Friday and Saturday, according to intelligence.

Members of the Komala, the Kurdish Marxist group banned since the Khomeinist revolution in 1979, have frequently clashed with security forces in northwest Iran, which has a large Kurdish population.

The group, which was founded in 1969, was secretly active during the Shah’s era.