Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/23/2023 – 12:17

Tegra Incorporadora recently announced that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the partners of São José Desenvolvimento Imobiliário 125 to acquire shares representing the entire control of the company TGSJ Empreendimentos Imobiliários, whose current shareholding is joint. The value of the transaction, however, was not disclosed in a statement to the financial market.

According to the company, the objective is to potentially develop a residential development located in the west zone of the city of Rio de Janeiro, in the Barra da Tijuca neighborhood.

The definitive characteristics of the potential operation are subject to overcoming precedent conditions, as well as usual conditions for this type of operation, such as the execution of definitive documents, obtaining corporate approvals and approvals from the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).