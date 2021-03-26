In February of this year, amid rumors of a crisis with his wife Tefi Russo, Joaquin the Chicken Alvarez he faced the situation and he went out to speak in the media, as if to clear up doubts. Although he downplayed the issue.

“The truth is that it was something I said in passing … They asked me and I said that in the pandemic you fight … we are together and it is not good to see that something is emphasized that is not true, “he told Susana Roccasalvo in a note for Implacables (El Nueve, Saturday and Sunday at 19).

Sure, by then the gossip shows and gossip magazines They claimed that the separation was a fact and they, with a low profile especially when exposing their intimacies, did not know well how to handle the situation.

Pollo Álvarez and Tefi overcame the crisis and are still together. Instagram

Especially considering that many times the driver of Us in the morning (El Trece, Monday to Friday at 9 a.m.) some nights he did not stay to sleep with his wife in the north zone house, because I finished working late and I preferred to spend the night in a capital department, to work early the next day.

After the crisis, Tefi gave a note to Fernanda Iglesias placeholder image in A lot of radio (FM 89.5) where he reviewed that moment at the beginning of the year in which they both had a really bad time.

“What happened to us was this: We knew that the rumor of the crisis was going to come out because Joaco has been working in the middle for many years, so they told him ”, explained the cook.

In addition, Tefi recognized that it was true that they were going through their first crisis as a couple and that is why they were not very clear about how to handle themselves from the media. AND they agreed that it was best “not to deny what was happening to us”.

El Pollo Álvarez and Tefi Russo, got married in 2019 Photo: Movilpress

“We talked about it at home and we said: ‘listen to me, Let’s naturalize something that can happen in any house and in any coupleLet’s say the truth is that there is nothing wrong with it, ‘”the brunette explained in the interview.

Then he detailed: “Perhaps it is not the most rosy moment we are going through, but apart? In crisis? … nothing, life itself, what happens in any couple and in any house ”.

However, Tefi acknowledged that the strategy “went wrong for us. We wanted to answer like this, out of respect, but nothing … we will be more alive next time. Nor do I know very well what to do or what not to do. They are all experiences and it is a matter of learning ”.

Finally, he highlighted that “I had a closed stomach for two weeks. I hope for the next one to be a little more whole. We had never passed it, it was the first time, and nowadays it is not a program that says something and remains there, it multiplies at a rate that you cannot believe because of the portals, the networks, the programs. There comes a time when it gets out of hand”, He acknowledged.

DR