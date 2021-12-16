The art and antiques fair Tefaf Maastricht will be canceled for the second consecutive year in March 2022 due to the Covid 19 pandemic. That made the organization Wednesday evening with a press release known.

Tefaf chairman Hidde van Seggelen speaks of “a difficult, but necessary decision”. In addition to the unpredictable nature of Covid-19 and the health risks for exhibitors and visitors, the exhibition management also faced the major financial risk if the exhibition had to be canceled just before the opening.

The exchange board is looking for an alternative date later in the year, the press release said. It did that last year too. However, the fair then postponed to September was also canceled at the end of May due to “global circumstances”.

Withdrawn

At least thirty participants had already withdrawn from Tefaf Maastricht. A spokesperson for the French art trade organization CPGA reported this on Tuesday Le Journal des Arts. According to the art magazine, a group of participants would also be angry about an email sent on December 4 from the Tefaf board. In it, the organization reported that if the Maastricht fair was canceled, traders would lose part of their registration fee, an amount of 7,500 euros. “A piece of fraud,” said the French trade association CPGA. According to Tefaf, this is a reminder of a contractual agreement.

Under the leadership of the chairman Van Seggelen, who took office in June 2020, Tefaf has now canceled six trade fairs in Maastricht and New York. In an interview with NRC Van Seggelen said in September that Tefaf should really start organizing trade fairs again in 2022 in order to stay healthy. “That is necessary for the foundation, for the industry and for the Netherlands.” Tefaf New York, from 6 to 10 May, will continue for the time being, according to the press release distributed on Wednesday evening.

The last edition of Tefaf Maastricht took place in March 2020. Then the stock market had to close prematurely due to the corona outbreak. Dozens of participants and an unknown number of visitors became infected with the corona virus in the MECC building.