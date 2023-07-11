Teeth | The three-finger test can reveal whether you suffer from crunching – This is how you can get rid of the annoying problem

Night crawling may sound like a harmless nuisance, but at worst it can lead to cracked teeth and chronic pain. The face should be strained insidiously even during the day, especially when concentrating, the specialist dentist says.

Are you leaning? your hand on your chin right now?

If the answer is yes, you may be clenching your teeth in a way that is harmful. It’s about bruxism, i.e. teeth grinding and clenching.

It’s a common problem that many people can suffer from without even knowing it, says the specialist dentist Outi Huhtela.