Teeth | The price of a Hollywood smile can be expensive for your health

Teeth|Think carefully about what you’re going to do if you want a straighter and whiter row of teeth, says a dentist specializing in prosthetics. In the worst case, an aesthetic procedure can destroy your own teeth.

More and more social media influencers have straight and porcelain-white teeth. However, some aesthetic procedures can at worst destroy the teeth.

Katarina Malmberg HS

2:00 am | Updated 10:16 a.m

More and more The social media influencer today has perfectly straight and porcelain-white teeth.

Your own teeth are whitened and coated with plastic, and ceramic laminate shells are put on them.

Some take even more radical measures. Sometimes own dental crowns, i.e. the visible part of the tooth, are even completely replaced with ceramic white teeth.