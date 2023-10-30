Teeth | Should you brush your teeth before or after breakfast? The expert tells you what to consider when choosing

The dentist tells you what is most important in home dental care.

Do you have to? brush your teeth before or after breakfast?

The question divides opinions from year to year, and even experts in the field seem to disagree on it. So some people end up brushing their teeth both before and after breakfast.

However, it is the responsibility of the dentist in charge of Terveystalo Ritva Lindbladin considered excessive. According to him, two brushings a day are enough: in the morning and in the evening.

“If we’re talking about the control of caries, or cavities, the studies have not found much that it matters if you brush your teeth in the morning before or after breakfast,” says Lindblad.

“ After brushing your teeth, you should not rinse the paste out of your mouth.

His according to him, the most important thing is to use a toothpaste with sufficient fluoride. According to Lindblad, it would be good to leave about an hour between eating rich highly acidic foods, such as fruit, and brushing your teeth, so as not to wear down the tooth enamel.

“If you brush your teeth before eating, the fluoride that remains on the surface of the teeth slightly protects the teeth from acid attack,” says Lindblad.

Therefore, after washing, you should not rinse the paste out of your mouth.

If there is already damage to the enamel in the mouth, even a little wear is of course important, so that the enamel does not wear down further, Lindblad reminds.

“If, for example, you almost always get angry after eating fruit, it can be a sign of damage to the tooth enamel or the gums receding so that the bare root surface under the gums has come to light,” says Lindblad.

In itself, for example, breakfast juice itself is not the only cause of enamel damage. Tooth enamel can be damaged by acidic juices and eating fruit, if there is little space between chewing and snacking throughout the day. A healthy mouth and teeth can withstand eating five times a day.

The most important thing According to Lindblad, in home dental care, in addition to brushing your teeth, you also clean the spaces between your teeth with the second wash. It is good to do it in the evening before going to bed, when the teeth usually stay clean for several hours.

“Dental floss is often enough when you’re younger, but as you get older, the attachment tissues of the teeth often shrink a little, so an interdental brush works better,” says Lindblad.

According to Lindblad, a surprising number of people brush their teeth with a brush that is too hard and rough, which can also damage the gums so that they recede and reveal the neck of the tooth under the gums, where there is no enamel at all.

“Retracted gums will not come back, but if you switch to a technique that uses less force and a soft brush, you can stop the situation,” says Lindblad.

If the gums start to bleed, it’s a good idea to have a dental check-up, as it can always be a sign of gingivitis.