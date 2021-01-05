Often people are heard complaining that despite the use of expensive toothpaste, teeth do not show whiteness and shine. In such a situation, easy home care for teeth care can be very favorable. Whether to clean teeth or increase shine or to remove odor, simple and indigenous tricks are present for teeth. These tricks will prove beneficial for teeth and gums.

1- To make the teeth shiny, take one spoonful of eating soda, one spoonful of finely salt and powdered icing in a bottle. Clean your teeth with it.

2- Make a paste by mixing a little lemon juice in a little baking soda and apply it well on the teeth with the help of a brush. Before that, clean the teeth by rubbing them with tissue paper.

3- Mixing salt in mustard oil and using it in the morning and evening provides relief in bleeding from teeth, gums and toothache. Apart from this, teeth are also shiny and strong.

4- Before brushing your teeth in the morning, put one spoon of coconut oil in the mouth and rotate it very well around the teeth and leave oil on the teeth for 15 minutes. Then rinse well with lukewarm water. In this way, two to three times a week the teeth will become clean and white.

5- After brushing in the morning, rinse with equal amount of water in apple vinegar and rinse it off the smell of teeth within minutes. Do not use vinegar more than twice a week.

6- Finely grind the bay leaves with dried orange peel. Now clean the tooth with the help of finger that powder. Household tooth powder is very suitable for teeth.

7- Mix 2-3 spoon of mint oil in one spoon of turmeric and one spoon of coconut oil. Now use that mixture as a normal toothpaste. It also returns whiteness with the care of domestic teeth.

8- Rub on fresh aloe vera juice or gel prepared from it. Then massage and rinse with a brush. You can repeat this work even after brushing. In a few weeks, the smile on your face will be decorated with white flaring teeth.

