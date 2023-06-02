Home page World

From: Maximilian Kettenbach

Any help came too late for a swan in the USA (symbol image). © IMAGO/imageBROKER/Bernd Zoller

A US community mourns. Faye had to die because 16 to 18-year-old adolescents misjudged the difference between a duck and a swan.

New York – The grief for the swan Faye is great, the story behind it is disturbing. In a small community in upstate New York, teenagers killed and ate the animal because they mistook it for a duck.

According to the police chief of the town of Manlius, which has a population of 4,600, the three alleged perpetrators, aged 16, 17 and 18, were arrested.

Mistaken for ‘unusually large duck’: youths kill community swan and eat it up

But that’s not all. The youths are said to have stolen Faye and her four chicks from the community pond over the weekend to keep them as pets. While the chicks were found safe and sound after a short time, any rescue came too late for their mother: “They were eaten by their family and friends,” said police chief Kenneth Hatter. “They thought it was an unusually large duck.”

The young people were not aware that Faye was not a wild bird, but belonged to the community, Hatter said. Nevertheless, they would now have to answer for criminal mischief, theft and trespassing.

Swan killed in US community: ‘It feels like we’ve lost a family member’

“It’s sad,” Mayor Paul Whorrall told local media of Faye’s death. “It feels like we’ve lost a family member.” Ever since swans first settled in the pond of Manlius in the early 20th century, they have become a symbol of the small Syracuse suburb.

